It's Pawri time on sets of Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Badhaai Do'

New Delhi (India), February 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming film 'Badhaai Do' on Thursday by joining the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme trend.

The 'Durgamati' actor joined the trending meme bandwagon and announced the schedule wrap for 'Badhaai Do' with a hilarious short video.

She captioned the video, "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets! Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai @jungleepictures @rajkummar_rao #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary."



In the video, Bhumi can be seen on the sets of the movie along with co-star Rajkummar Rao, the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and the rest of the crew. In the clip, the trio can be heard saying, "Ye Sumi hai (Bhumi's character), Ye Shardul Hai (Rajkummar's character), aur ye humare director hain, aur ye humari pawri ho rai hai."



Ever since the sequel of 'Badhaai Ho' has been announced, fans have been elated to witness the comedy-filled family entertainer. With the addition of Rajkummar and Bhumi as the lead stars for 'Badhaai Do', the film already promises to impress.

'Badhaai Ho', back in 2018, was one of the most successful movies that also won a National Award for the Best Film in 2019 for its unconventional storyline and impactful yet convincing performances.

While Rajkummar plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Bhumi will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the film. (ANI)

