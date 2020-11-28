It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again.

The 'Finding Fanny' actor along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Yami Gautam are shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.

"It feels refreshing to be shooting for a film outdoors as it was really tough for our industry to do the same at the time of lockdown. I'm really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with the utmost care," he said when asked about how it feels to be back to shoot after a long span of time.



"It has taken a lot of preparations and stringent safety measures had to be applied for things to resume," the actor added.

Arjun also shared that he was thrilled to see the enthusiasm of the team on the sets and everything going smooth despite the pandemic.

The 35-year-old star also extended his gratitude to the film's producers for creating a safe shooting experience for the entire crew.

"I'm just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much," Kapoor said.

"My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience," he added. (ANI)

