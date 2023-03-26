It's Spring vacation time for Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Soha Ali Khan is all set for her Spring vacation with her family. The actor on Sunday treated fans with a couple of pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Soha shared a glimpse from the preparation to heading to the destination.

In the first picture, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen sitting cutely in the suitcase.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "We are all set for Spring break."

In the second image, Kunal Kemmu can be seen heading to catch a flight and Soha captioned this, "And we're off."





Soha along with her daughter and husband off to some unknown place. She didn't disclose the destination.



She just wrote, "See you soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha recently wrapped her upcoming movie 'Chhorii 2'.

Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist in the sequel of the film, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

