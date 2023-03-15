"It's story of aam insaan, that's why Kapil Sharma is in the movie," says filmmaker Nandita Das on 'Zwigato'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Filmmakers amaze us when they cast an unusual face for an important character. Nonetheless, a film is termed to be a director's medium and the director must have envisioned something before deciding on his cast.

Comedian Kapil Sharma has played the protagonist in Nandita Das's upcoming dramedy 'Zwigato.' Asked about Kapil's selection for the role, Nandita said to ANI, "I had not seen Kapil Sharma's show, so I did not know much about him. But one day my eyes fell on a video of Kapil which was from an award show. When I saw that clip, I felt like aam aadmi ki tarah hai. His languages and gestures speak of a common man's mannerisms."

Initially, Nandita thought of this as a twenty-minute short film. Later it was decided to be made into a feature film for its compelling subject matter.



The film is about the struggles of a food-delivery boy and his family. Asked about choosing such subject matter, Nandita said, "I like this kind of subject. Because nowadays we see less of the common man's story in movies."

Nandita has also addressed the issue of casting Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. It was said, that even if Shah Rukh said 'yes' to this movie, Nandita would have cast Kapil only. Rejecting such speculations, Nandita said, "The story of my film is the story of Aam Insaan, so Kapil Sharma is cast in this film. It's not a story of a big star."

The film had screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Shahana Goswami played a pivotal role in the movie. (ANI)

