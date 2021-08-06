It's time for 'Chak De India' part 2: Women's coach Marijne tells SRK

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team might not have won a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, but their run was nothing less than a fairytale and now the coach Sjoerd Marijne wants a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Chak De India'.

India suffered a defeat at the hands of Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday and after the game, SRK took to Twitter to congratulate Marijne and skipper Rani Rampal's side.

"Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women's Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory," SRK tweeted.

To his tweet, women's team coach Marijne replied, "Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say."





The women's hockey team had already created history by entering the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the first time. Though, they lost the match to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday. Nonetheless, every Indian would be proud of their relentless efforts and for reaching the semifinals.

The team went down fighting against Great Britain with a 3-4 score. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

A few days ago, as the Indian women's hockey team stunned Australia in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, fans started comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to the fictional character Kabir Khan portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chak de India'.

In the hit Bollywood film 'Chak de India', SRK's character Kabir Khan guides the women's team to the world title. In the film, the actor is famous for playing the coach who guides the women's team to the title in the world championship. The movie is often said to be inspired by the story of former Indian hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi.

But the former goalkeeper and the makers had clarified that it wasn't his story and the makers didn't have an idea about Negi's story when the scripting was done. (ANI)

