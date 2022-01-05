It's time to begin from scratch: Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'Rashmi Rocket', shared a picture and wrote that "it's time to begin from scratch".

Taking to Instagram, the 'Thappad' actor wrote, "Every new year makes me feel like it's time to begin from scratch. ok then be it #GetReady #GetSet #2022," while posting a stunning picture alongside it.



The actor is seen in a brown crop top and off white pants, with soft dewy nude makeup. Her hair is tied in a loose bun, with her curls dropping from each side. Keeping the accessories minimal, she wore white studs while letting her look do the talking for her.

The actor is gearing up for her next outing 'Shabaash Mithu', which is slated to release this year. The film is a biopic on the life of sports star Mithali Raj. It features Taapsee in the titular role and is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios.

She also has a number of other films in her kitty including her home production 'Blurr', 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Prateek Gandhi, Anurag Kashyap's sci-fi film 'Do Baara', the Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible', 'Tadka' and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)