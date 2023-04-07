'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan reveals daughter Dua's face, check out cute pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): New parents in town, actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat on Thursday revealed the face of their daughter Dua Husain Khan for the first time by sharing their family picture.

Taking to Instagram, Ayaz dropped a string of pictures featuring his baby girl and his wife and captioned it, "Meet our greatest blessing...Dua."

In the first picture, the couple posed with their daughter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqr0KLWydvV/

In the second image, Dua is looking super cute in a white printed outfit with a pastel pink headband.



As soon as her face was revealed, the actor's industry friends chimed in the comment section.



The couple's close friend and actress Bipasha Basu dropped a comment, "Chubowski pudding."

Karan Singh Grover wrote, "Such a yummy bao!!!!"

Ex- Bigg Boss contestant, Kishwers Merchantt commented. "Itni pretty Dua."

Actor Aamir Ali wrote, "Cutieeee."

Ayaz with his wife welcomed their little angel on December 21, 2022.

Sharing the news, the actor posted a picture of her daughter which he captioned, "Dua's do come true!! On 21:12:22, Allah blessed us with the arrival of our baby girl Dua Husain Khan."

Ayaz and Jannat tied the knot in 2018. The couple announced in September last year that they were expecting their first child.

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon. We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life.. Our family will grow by two little feet. Allah has been soo good to us.Thank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well," he captioned the post.

Ayaz Khan is best known for featuring in the TV show 'Dill Mill Gayye' and the film 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na'. (ANI)

