'Jab daadi nahi aati thi': Tiger Shroff recalls early days in Bollywood with throwback picture

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Sharing a major throwback picture of himself, 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday recalled the times when he used to have a hard time growing a beard.

The star kid took to Instagram to post a shirtless picture of himself in which he is seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body and neatly cut abs.

The younger version of Tiger is seen wearing red coloured trousers in the picture.

"Jab daadi nahi aati thi... #bachpana," he wrote in the caption.

The post was soon flooded with comments from fans of the 'Heropanti' actor.

He was last seen in the third installment of his hit franchise 'Baaghi' which became a major hit on the box-office. (ANI)

