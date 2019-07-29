'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date once again!

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Jabariya Jodi,' which already faced multiple shifts in its release date has once again been pushed ahead by a week.

Fans of both the actors who are currently busy with the promotion of the upcoming flick will get to see them on the big screens on August 9 now instead of August 2, reported film critic Taran Adarsh.



The makers of the film have already treated fans with a few oozing melodies like 'Ki Honda Pyaar,' 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,' 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela.'

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

