'Jabariya Jodi' song 'Khadke Glassy' out, features Sidharth, Parineeti celebrating Holi

New Delhi (India), July 05 (ANI): The makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' have released the film's first song 'Khadke Glassy'.

The song is yet another addition to Bollywood's remix jukebox. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri, the track is a revised version of the hit Punjabi song of the same name.

The 2.38-minute-long video features Sidharth and Parineeti celebrating the festival of Holi. The two can be seen drinking what seems to be Bhang, a traditional drink that is served during Holim and dancing their hearts out.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on August 2, 2019.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.

If the trailer of the film is anything to go by, the film promises to leave you in splits with its quirky theme. (ANI)