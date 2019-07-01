'Jabariya Jodi' trailer promises to leave you in splits!

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After spreading magic with their chemistry in 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are back with a new film 'Jabariya Jodi'. The makers of the film just dropped the trailer of the film which will prove to be a laugh riot.

Set in Bihar, the two minute and 58 seconds trailer opens up with the same and voice-over by Sidharth who narrates that 'there are only three ways to get married in Bihar, arranged marriages, Love marriages for the lucky ones and forced marriage (Jabariya Jodi) for the greedy people."

Even Parineeti shared the official trailer of the film on her Twitter handle on Monday.



The 'SOTY' actor can be seen essaying the role of rustic, colourful yet strong Abhay Singh who expertise in groom kidnapping business and kidnaps a groom with the help of his gang, just before few hours of his marriage as the groom demands dowry.

While on the other hand, Parineeti is seen playing the role of a smart, fearless and bold Babli Yadav who knows how to tackle situations all by herself.

In one of the scenes, Parineeti is seen asking his partner that you force people to get married but haven't found a bride for yourself' to which Sidharth who aspires to be an MLA says that he believes in abducting whatever he likes.

Later, both the character's witness fallout because of Sidharth's character's political ambitions, which forces Parineeti to kidnap him and do a 'jabariya shaadi'

There are enough humorous moments in the film which will leave you in splits while the emotional bits will make you realise that the film will be a full-on entertainer.

Both the actors are keeping the essence of the film with a local dialect which will keep you glued to your seats throughout.

The film also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles and will deliver a complete dose of humour with their funny punch liners.

Keeping her fans on toes, the 'Kesari' actor today shared a colourful picture of herself from the sets of the film which seems to be from a dance sequence. The actor can be seen smeared in Holi colours and looked pretty in a black mesh top along with matching harem pants.



The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12. (ANI)