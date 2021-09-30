Jackie Shroff excited to be a part of environment-based film festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff is extremely excited for the second edition of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALTEFF).

Set to take place between October 9 and October 17, ALTEFF will screen 44 films, carefully divided into ten film bundles: Drive Thru Shorts, Activision, Midnight Tails, What's On Your Plate?, Sapling Stories (Kids Friendly), Flux & Form, A Chasm of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features and Programmer's Choice, representing a total of 31 countries and showcasing 33 India premieres.



This year's edition has a new film submission category, a 'Youth Category', along with International Feature Films, International Short Films, Indian Feature Films, and Indian Short Films.

Jackie Shroff, who has been roped in as the festival's goodwill ambassador, said, "Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films. And hence it's important to wish luck and congratulate the team for such a great initiative. It's a great medium of education on survival and sustainability. Let's educate ourselves and our kids through such fine films at such a festival that talks about the basics of the forest, the water, the air, the food and the soil."

ALTEFF 2021 will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

