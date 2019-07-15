Poster of 'War' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'War' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:00 IST

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.
Reminiscing about the time when Hrithik was working as an assistant in one of Jackie's movies and used to take care of his son Tiger, who was a little kid back then, the veteran actor wrote that he feels blessed.
"I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed," Jackie wrote.
The Bollywood action heroes are all set to take the audience on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their upcoming film 'War'.
The film is scheduled to hit the movie theatres on 2 October. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:53 IST

Our son saved two lives with organ donation, reveals Amber Smith

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Granger Smith's wife Amber Smith has revealed that their son, who died in a "tragic accident" last month, has saved two lives with organ donation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Pink hits back, says 'keep hatred to yourselves' over Holocaust...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Hollywood singer Pink, who is in Berlin with her children to spend some quality time, slammed people who left negative comments on the pictures of her two children playing at the city's Holocaust Memorial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:17 IST

Cast of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' gets nostalgic as film clocks 8 years

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): One of the Bollywood's most-loved film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' clocked eight years of its release today, and to make the celebrations more special, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky note.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Batla House': Nora Fatehi steals the show with recreated...

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A popular classic song stirred with fresh peppy beats and topped with Nora Fatehi- a perfect recipe that makes for a catchy party number and that's exactly what the 'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki' is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:38 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops teaser of song 'Swaggy Chudiyan'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Adding more feathers to his cap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is set to croon a rap song 'Swaggy Chudiyan' for his forthcoming film 'Bole Chudiyan', dropped the teaser of the song today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:25 IST

Adam Sandler helps raise funds to honour late actor Cameron Boyce

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late 'Grown Ups' co-star Cameron Boyce in a sweet and generous manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:17 IST

Kartik Aaryan introduces 'Chintu Tyagi' from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, who jetted off to Lucknow recently to commence shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh,' shared his first look from the film as Chintu Tyagi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 15:28 IST

'WAR' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff engage in deadly action stunts

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to take you on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their latest film 'War'. The makers of the film surprised fans by dropping a teaser on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:52 IST

'Super 30' sees excellent first weekend, crosses Rs. 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 14:35 IST

Meghan King Edmonds shares picture clicked by husband amid...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 15 (ANI): American TV personality Meghan King Edmonds whose husband Jim was accused of having an affair was given a shout-out in a series of smiley family pictures by his wife.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:51 IST

SRK to be bestowed with Honorary Doctorate at Indian Film...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan in his career spanning 27 years has received several awards for his incredible performances and raw acting prowess in many of his films.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 13:27 IST

Soulja Boy released from jail five months early

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American rapper DeAndre Way, popularly known as Soulja Boy, is a free man once again! The artist was released from a Los Angeles jail on Sunday, after serving a little more than three months behind bars for a probation violation.

Read More
iocl