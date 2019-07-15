Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.

Reminiscing about the time when Hrithik was working as an assistant in one of Jackie's movies and used to take care of his son Tiger, who was a little kid back then, the veteran actor wrote that he feels blessed.

"I remember the moment when @iHrithik was assisting in king Uncle and @iTIGERSHROFF was a lil Kid and how he used to look after my boy now facing one the most talented handsome Lad who my Boy Adores. Blessed," Jackie wrote.

The Bollywood action heroes are all set to take the audience on a journey filled with stunts and power packed action sequences with their upcoming film 'War'.

The film is scheduled to hit the movie theatres on 2 October. (ANI)

