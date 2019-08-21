Jackie Shroff's first look from 'Prasthanam' unveiled

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Jackie Shroff is back on the silver screen in a ferocious new avatar in the upcoming movie 'Prasthanam'. The first look of the 'Hero' actor was unveiled on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old actor looks intense in a black outfit with flowy locks in the picture. Jackie is seen holding a silver weapon.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his Twitter handle, saying: "Jackie Shroff... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release."



"Meet the royal guard, keeper of all their secrets. #Prasthanam" tweeted Jackie as his first look got unveiled.

Earlier in the day, Taran also shared the first look of the Ali Faizal who co-stars in the movie.

"Ali Fazal... Character poster of #Prasthanam... Remake of #Telugu film #Prasthanam... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff... Directed by Deva Katta... 20 Sept 2019 release." tweeted Taran.



'Prasthanam' was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.



The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20. (ANI)

