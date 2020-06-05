Jackie Shroff's humorous anniversary wish for wife Ayesha Shroff

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff on Friday veered away from the usual ways of anniversary wishes and wished wife, Ayesha Shroff, a very happy anniversary, through a funny post that elicited chuckles on social media.

The duo celebrated 43 years of togetherness, and on this special occasion, the 'Hero' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a video with a humourous caption.



The anniversary post shared by the 63-year-old star saw the couple entering an event together and posing for many camera clicks.

Jackie is seen in a white shirt, a white coat and black pants. He teamed them with a black tie and sunglasses. On the other hand, Ayesha exuded elegance in a light green coloured lehenga.

Alongside the video clip, Shroff wrote: "Uparwale Ki Meherbani.... 43 Yrs Not Out...."

Reacting to the post, Ayesha Shroff, who is also celebrating her birthday today, commented: "Sooooooooo cuuuuute jugs!!," followed by many heart emoticons.

Daughter Krishna Shroff commented 'goalsss' on the post.

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff tied the knot on June 5, 1987. The couple have children - daughter Krishna Shroff and son Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

