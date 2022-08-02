Jackky Bhagnani reacts over rumours on his film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani has denied a misleading media report on the upcoming much-awaited multi-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

On Tuesday, Jackky Bhagnani took to Twitter handle from Pooja Entertainment under whose banner the film is being produced and called this news 'absolutely incorrect'.

Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable ) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track https://t.co/NtSwiIjgdX — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 2, 2022



He further took a witty dig and said that as he is the producer, he can definitely be a reliable source and the film was and continues be on track, gearing for a 2023 Christmas release. The tweet reads, "Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track."

The Bollywood publication in their report had been stating the film had almost got shelved as the actors were initially demanding exorbitant fees which propelled the budget of the film.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame Ali Abbas Zafar donned the director's hat for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that will be presented by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar's AAZ films. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Earlier in an interview, producer Vashu Bhagnani said, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."

Apart from directing, Zafar has also written the film and will produce it along with Vashu, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Other than this film, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy bankrolling 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff. (ANI)