Image Courtesy: Instagram (Jacqueline Fernandez)

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 34th birthday in Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Jacqueline Fernandez is doing it just right by celebrating her 34th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Sri Lanka.
The birthday girl posted a video of herself on Instagram today with a caption, "It's my cake day!!!!! How do you like your pancakes??"

 
 
 
It’s my cake day!!!!! How do you like your pancakes?? ?????????? #cinnamonhotels

Bollywood friends showered all their love upon the birthday girl on her special day.
Adoring her energy and positivity, Sonam Kapoor wished best friend Jacqueline with two beautiful pictures on her Instagram story.

The 'Dabangg' actor Sonakshi Sinha posted a photo of herself with birthday girl on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happiest birthday Jacksuuuu!! Stay crazy."

Filmmaker and Choreographer Farah Khan shared a gorgeous photo of Jacqueline, on her Instagram account with a caption, "Happiest birthday gorgeous! Jacqueline may this year be the best ever."

Bollywood's diva Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in 'Kalank', wrote on Twitter, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Jacqueline. Love your madness!"

Anil Kapoor while wishing Jacqueline tweeted, "A very Happy Birthday to the girl that defines effervescence! Jacqueline, may you never run out of reasons to be as joyful as you are! Have the best day!"

The actor is all set to make her Netflix debut and start off on an entrepreneurial journey.
The 'Race 3' actor is also set to try her luck on the streaming giant 'Netflix'. She will be essaying the role of 'Mrs. Serial Killer' in the upcoming Netflix thriller.
The thriller will be helmed by Shirish Kunder and produced by wife Farah Khan. (ANI)

