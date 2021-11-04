Jacqueline Fernandez goes retro red for Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared her stunning Diwali look with her fans and followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Jacqueline posted pictures in which she can be seen dressed in a stunning red saree and adding a retro vibe to her look with a full-sleeved blouse, bangles and a chic bun with big, red roses.

She added the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone."





Fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Breathtaking," a fan wrote.

"Happy Diwali @jacquelinef143," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.

She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. (ANI)

