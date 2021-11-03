Jacqueline Fernandez joins 'Manike Mage Hithe' bandwagon, grooves with singer Yohani

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is in her hometown where she ran into 'Manike Mage Hithe' singing sensation Yohani and what followed sent her fans into a frenzy!

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself dancing with 'Manika Mage Hithe' singer, Yohani. The singing sensation, who is also from Sri Lanka like Jacqueline, had a fun time dancing to her own song as the duo sent the fans into a meltdown with their cute little performance.

"When in Sri Lanka do #manikemagehithe with @yohanimusic if you are lucky enough to get hold of her, This song is love !!! Kudos @yohanimusic @chamath_sangeeth and @satheeshan_official @shaziasamji and @piyush_bhagat I love the hook step!!" the 'Kick' actor wrote in the caption.





The cute reel video garnered more than three lakh likes with a string of heartfelt comments from fans and celebrity followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.

She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. (ANI)

