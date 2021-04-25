Jacqueline Fernandez posts heartwarming shout out to kids, applauds their discipline amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez posted a heartwarming shout out to kids on Saturday, applauding them for being disciplined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 'Kick' star took to her Instagram handle and posted a heartfelt note for the kids while acknowledging them for their patience and the discipline they have been maintaining in the testing times.

"Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they've never known," the note read.

The post also highlighted how the little ones are facing what they would have never imagined which comprises the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school.

"Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children's minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that's going on. So here's to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever," the note concluded.





Celebrity followers including Sidharth Malhotra and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while many chimed into the comments section and dropped red heart emoticons and messages agreeing with the note.

Bollywood divas Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Urvashi Rautela also commented on Jacqueline's post.

Shilpa wrote, "So true" with heart emoticons while Urvashi wrote, "So trueeeee"

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Brothers' star posted a stunning monochromatic photo from her home, urging people to stay safe.

Currently, the actor is spending time with her kittens at her home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, 66,836 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 74,045 people recovered in the said period and 773 died. The total case tally reached 41,61,676 while the death toll reached 63,252. (ANI)

