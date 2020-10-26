Jacqueline Fernandez shares picture of her being in 'happy place'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is working on a secret project where she found herself in a 'happy place'.

Taking it to Instagram on Sunday, the 35-year-old actor shared a picture dressed up like a traffic police officer as she is seen laughing her heart out.

"How was everyone's Sunday?? Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace," wrote Fernandez along with a picture where she is also seen holding a coffee mug.





The 'Kick' actor also shared a few Instagram stories of her getting ready for the upcoming project.

Recently, the actor extended gratitude to her fans after the number of Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. (ANI)

