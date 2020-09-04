Jacqueline Fernandez shares stunning 'no make-up' selfies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday treated her fans with a series of stunning 'no make-up' selfies.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Race 3' actor shared her pictures flaunting her natural and beautiful skin. The actor captioned the post as "And out come the freckles". In the pictures, she is seen sporting a white v neck top as she captures her pretty pictures.



With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Fernandez's 'A Gentleman' co-star Sidharth Malhotra liked the post that has garnered more than 9 lakh likes.

Many of the fans chimed into the comments section, calling the pictures cute and leaving lovestruck emojis.

The actor has been quite active on social media as she keeps updating fans about her daily activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a sketch of Lord Ganesh, and wrote: "The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Lots of love and light." (ANI)

