Jacqueline Fernandez (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez spills the beans on her beauty secrets

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:15 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): When it comes to beauty and fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez surely crosses one's mind. While her charm is unparalleled, the actor's mantra to this flawlessness is relatively simple.
"I drink lots of water and always take my makeup off before bed so the skin can breath overnight," the former Miss Universe Sri Lanka said.
From her role as the chic Omisha in 'Race 2' to playing a rather simple Jenny Fernandes in 'Brothers', the actor has epitomised beauty in every role but what according to her makes a person beautiful is kindness and confidence.
"It may sound cliche, but I truly believe beauty comes from within. Kindness and confidence are a large part of what makes a person beautiful," she added.
"People tend to be very self-critical but everyone has their own unique beauty that they should celebrate," Jacqueline continued.
Her always-carry products are lip balm, moisturizer, and powder.
Known for her enviable figure, the Sri Lankan beauty also shared her exercise regimen.
"I love to keep fit and to experiment with different forms of exercise. From different styles of dance to workouts, pole dancing, horse riding, anything that makes fitness fun!" the 34-year old shared the secret behind her svelte body.
A number of people out there are still sweating out in gyms to stay fit but the 'Judwaa 2' actor has a piece of advice for them.
"My advice for anyone looking to start a workout regime would be to find something they can enjoy, you don't necessarily have to go to a gym to get fit," she suggested.
"Be consistent, but not extreme, and you'll find working out can be fun and something that you'll actually look forward to," Jacqueline continued focusing on keeping things "moderate".
Recently, the 'Race 2' actor was appointed as the brand ambassador of Lotus WhiteGlow which she calls an "institution in India."
"I couldn't have been happier. I'm truly glad that this association will let me acquaint all my women fans with such amazing products," the actor expressed. (ANI)

