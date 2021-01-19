Jacqueline Fernandez spreads positivity in latest post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Flashing out her radiant smile, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez spreads positivity for fans on Tuesday.

The 'Kick' star took to her Instagram and uploaded two simple yet beautiful pictures in white top. Accompanying the photo that accumulated more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted, she wrote, "Have a great day everyone! Stay healthy and happy!" Fernandez looked in a playful mood herself as she posed with hair over her face.





Of the late, the 35-year-old star is very active on social media and keeps her fans up to date with all her whereabouts and upcoming announcements.

On a professional note, the 'Judwaa 2' actor who welcomed the New Year on the set of her upcoming comedy-drama 'Cirkus' has four big banner production films in the pipeline.

While 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Kick 2' pairs her with familiar faces, 'Bhoot Police' and 'Cirkus' have her co-starring with Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor for the first time. Whereas, 'Cirkus' will bring Jacqueline Fernandez together with Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. (ANI)

