Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from 'Bhoot Police' revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, on Thursday, unveiled her first look from the upcoming movie, 'Bhoot Police'.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared that she will play the role of Kanika in the film. Reportedly, her character is a ghostbuster.

"Laathon ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante.Meet the fabulous Kanika," she captioned the post.

Along with it, Jacqueline also uploaded a poster, wherein she is seen in a bold and sassy avatar, sporting a crop top and jeans. She can also be seen holding a whip in her hands.





Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

'Bhoot Police' is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.

The new release date has not been announced yet. Speaking more about the film, the horror-comedy was shot a few months ago in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. (ANI)

