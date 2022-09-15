Jada Pinkett Smith shares gorgeous selfie celebrating 'Bald Is Beautiful Day'

Washington [US], September 15 (ANI): Actor Jada Pinkett Smith recently posted a gorgeous selfie on Instagram to celebrate 'Bald Is Beautiful Day'.

According to Page Six, Jada took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption, "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair."

Jada's husband, Will Smith, famously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars six months ago for his joke about her starring as 'G.I. Jane 2' while reportedly not knowing about her alopecia, Jada first spoke of her hair loss struggle in 2018 on her Facebook Watch show, 'Red Table Talk'.



At the time, she said, "I've been having issues with hair loss. It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my God, am I going bald?'"

Inspired by daughter Willow Smith, who has also shaved her head, Jada embraced the bald by buzzing it off in 2021 after "experimenting" with steroid shots to try to regrow it.

As per Page Six, while she's seemingly at peace with her condition, Jada also hopes Will and Chris Rock can come together, too.

In an episode of 'Red Table Talk' after the infamous slap, she said she really wants "these two intelligent, capable men to have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." (ANI)

