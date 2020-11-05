Jahnvi, Sonam shower love on sister Khushi Kapoor on her birthday

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday extended birthday greetings to her younger sister Khushi Kapoor with a warm Instagram post.

Janhvi took to a photo-sharing platform to post a cosy picture of herself hugging Khushi from the back with the two sisters wearing bright smiles on their faces.

"It's ur bday will try not to annoy u today ly," she wrote in the caption marking her sister's 20th birthday.



Janhvi and Khushi's cousin and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also extended a special birthday wish to her younger cousin sister with an Instagram post.

The 'Delhi 6,' actor shared a group picture featuring herself, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor along with a few solo pictures of the birthday girl.

"Happy happy birthday Khushi! Have the best day you beautiful brat.. I hope you find the most amount of fun and happiness in life. Love you," she wrote in the caption.

Daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday. (ANI)

