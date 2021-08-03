Jaideep Ahlawat, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub to feature in Indian version of British drama 'Guilt'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen sharing screen space in the Indian remake of the popular British mystery drama series 'Guilt'.

As per a press note, the Indian version of 'Guilt' will revolve around the lives of brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet.

While the elder brother Jaggi enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one Daljeet struggles to survive running a vintage book shop cum cafe. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around.



The yet-to-be-titled project will be produced by Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Also, director Shaad Ali has come on board to helm the project.

"The concept is highly engaging, and we have strongly endeavoured with Applause to bring home yet another global format which oscillates between the nuances of brotherhood, suspicion and consequences of choice. I am sure the show will manage to strike a chord with the audience," Shaad said.

Satish Kaushik, Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh and Mugdha Godse are also a part of the upcoming project. (ANI)

