Jaideep Ahlawat pens emotional note for late actor Irrfan Khan

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, on Wednesday penned down an emotional note after his visit to late actor Irrfan Khan residence on social media handle.

Jaideep took to his Instagram and shared a series of pictures of him at Irrfan Khan's residence.

In the first image, the actor was seen making a heart with his hands while standing next to an unseen picture of Irrfan.



In the other two images, Jaideep was seen surrounded by mangoes. He wore an abstract printed shirt with black trousers.





The actor also shared a picture of Irrfan's book 'Irrfan: dialogues with the wind'.



In the next image, a note was written by Irrfan's wife Sutapa for Jaideep. At the end of the note, Sutapa mentioned Irrfan and her two sons, Babil and Aayan.





Sharing the pictures, the 42-year-old actor wrote, "Dada... The 'trees' you planted have started giving 'fruits'. @irrfan."

"Thank you so so much Ma'm @sikdarsutapa for everything ... I felt like I was Home. We see you soon Bro @babil.i.k. Love You," Jaideep added.



As soon as the pictures were posted, Irrfan's son and wife reacted.

"Love you bhai so much" wrote Babil.



On the other hand, Sutapa Sikdar dropped a comment, she wrote, "Some relations are not blood is what I felt with you yesterday. my blessings always"



It's been almost two years since iconic star Irrfan Khan passed away after a battle with cancer. But, he is still loved and remembered by his family and friends.

The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, fighting which he left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

The iconic star is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil Khan, Ayan Khan. Babil is all set for his acting debut with an upcoming Netflix original titled 'Qala'. He is also a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming untitled project.

Meanwhile, on the work front. Jaideep will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X', a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.(ANI)

