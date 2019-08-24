Vivek Oberoi (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Vivek Oberoi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jaitley Uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in politics: Vivek Oberoi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:24 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and talked about time spent with "uncle", former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.
The actor shared anecdotes about his meeting with the "stalwart" politician who was a dear friend of the actor's father Suresh Oberoi.
Impressed with Jaitley's oratorial skills the 'Saathiya' actor wrote, "A true legend, a stalwart in the world of politics, a gifted orator and a brilliant mind. Some of the many qualities to attribute to Shri Arun Jaitley ji. My father and Jaitley uncle had been friends for decades and I remember meeting him for the first time when I was a college student."
The actor said that his relationship with Jaitley went beyond the political scenario and narrated an incident when he was asked to campaign for the late leader in Amritsar in 2014.
"In 2014 in the midst of the frenzy of the electoral campaign, I remember him requesting me to campaign for him in Amritsar. At the end of the day when I had finished campaigning for him, what totally surprised me was that he personally came to pick me up from the venue and invited me for dinner. This personal touch was what made him the absolute quintessential gentleman in the world of politics."
"From the Era of Vajpayee ji to the Era of Modi ji, Jaitley uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in politics," he concluded.
Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:56 IST

Taylor Swift feels sorry for not getting involved in 2016 US elections

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop singer Taylor Swift says he felt remorse for not being able to participate during Trump's run for the presidency in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:35 IST

Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to 'visionary leader' Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former union minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Harvey Weinstein's trial to stay in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Prosecutors at New York City rejected the plea of American producer Harvey Weinstein' s trial to move from NYC because of Page Six.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:22 IST

Kit Harington may feature in a Marvel film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Kit Harrington may appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Robert Downey Jr. once arrested at Disneyland for smoking pot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr. honoured among Disney Legends was once busted for smoking pot when he first visited Disneyland, the actor revealed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:06 IST

Ashley Graham snaps back at fan for criticizing her pregnancy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American model Ashley Graham who recently made headlines after highlighting her stretch marks is stealing the limelight again by flaunting her baby bump.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:34 IST

This's how Kichcha Sudeepa and Salman Khan bond!

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Actor Kichcha Sudeepa who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Pailwaan' recently met Salman Khan and shared a picture that shows how the two actors bond!

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:17 IST

Taylor Swift makes Sirius XM Performance memorable for fans

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop-powerhouse Taylor Swift's recent performance at Sirius XM's Manhattan headquarters on Friday was a memorable one for her fans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:25 IST

Camila Mendes's one year anniversary post is just adorable

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American actor Camila Mendes's recent one-year anniversary post for husband Charles Melton is dripping love.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:09 IST

Passengers on commercial flight stunned to find Prince William,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Passengers traveling to Scotland were shocked to find Prince William and Kate Middleton along with family exiting from the economy FlyBe plane, which was heading from Norwich to Aberdeen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:47 IST

Bollywood celebrities extend Janmashtami greetings

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities extended their greetings to their fans and countrymen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:36 IST

Special prosecutor appointed to probe why charges against Jussie...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Former U.S. Attorney Dan K. Webb has been appointed to probe Jussie Smollett's case.

Read More
iocl