Jaitley Uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in politics: Vivek Oberoi

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and talked about time spent with "uncle", former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.

The actor shared anecdotes about his meeting with the "stalwart" politician who was a dear friend of the actor's father Suresh Oberoi.

Impressed with Jaitley's oratorial skills the 'Saathiya' actor wrote, "A true legend, a stalwart in the world of politics, a gifted orator and a brilliant mind. Some of the many qualities to attribute to Shri Arun Jaitley ji. My father and Jaitley uncle had been friends for decades and I remember meeting him for the first time when I was a college student."

The actor said that his relationship with Jaitley went beyond the political scenario and narrated an incident when he was asked to campaign for the late leader in Amritsar in 2014.

"In 2014 in the midst of the frenzy of the electoral campaign, I remember him requesting me to campaign for him in Amritsar. At the end of the day when I had finished campaigning for him, what totally surprised me was that he personally came to pick me up from the venue and invited me for dinner. This personal touch was what made him the absolute quintessential gentleman in the world of politics."

"From the Era of Vajpayee ji to the Era of Modi ji, Jaitley uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in politics," he concluded.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre. (ANI)

