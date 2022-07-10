Jamie Dornan shares warm wishes for his 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10(ANI): Hollywood star Jamie Dornan has written an adorable note for his 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt on social media after she completed her portion of the shoot for the Netflix film.

Alia Bhatt has completed her portion of the shoot for her feature film debut, Heart of Stone. The film is being shot in Europe and stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia shared photos from the set on Friday to commemorate her final day, including one with Gal. Jamie, on the other hand, was not on set that day.

The actor has now responded to Alia's post, sharing their experience working together and wishing her all the best with her baby.

On Friday, Alia shared photos of herself and Gal from the set, giving the world a first look at her character in the film. She shared the post as she finished her part of the shoot and prepared to return home. "Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... @jamiedornan missed you today," Alia wrote in the caption.





Jamie responded to the post, saying,"Sorry I wasn't there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with (baby emoji)! And see you for promotion!"



Many of the actor's fans thought the response was adorable. Jamie is an Irish actor best known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey film series.

Gal Gadot also shared a picture of Alia and herself on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Give some love to my girl Alia Bhatt, who wrapped up Heart Of Stone today."

The 'Dear Zindagi' actor recently announced her first pregnancy with a special post on Instagram, in which she can be seen inside a hospital with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Darlings' alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, the film will exclusively stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022.

Apart from that, she has 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022, and a romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, which is gearing up for its release on February 11, 2022. (ANI)

