Janhvi Kapoor drops Maldives' vacation pictures, says '24 hours were fun'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped photos from her vacation to the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her vacation.

She wore a multi-coloured floral monokini with a bucket hat of the same print. She was also seen posing between the laps of nature in an orange swimsuit.

Calling the vacation 'fun', she wrote, "The last 24 hours were fun".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6CgQ0PZX2/



Reacting to the post, Janhvi's sister wrote, "Wow".



Netizens bombarded the comment section with fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in a survival thriller film 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor. The movie gathered decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. (ANI)

