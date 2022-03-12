Janhvi Kapoor flaunts toned body in lavender athleisure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor is often papped whenever she goes to the gym, but this time, she treated her fans to her home-workout look, on Friday.

The actor posted two photos and a video of her working, on her Instagram handle. She sported a monochromatic lavender-coloured athleisure, which gave major gym fashion goals.









The 'Roohi' actor also wrote a hilarious caption, tagging her pilates instructor, Namrata Purohit, which read, "sometimes when I fall asleep I still hear @namratapurohit saying "go slow" in my dreams".

Namrata reacted to her post and wrote, "Haha the mind and body connection!! finally you're understanding how slow is soooo effective!"



Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Ghost Stories' actor recently wrapped up shooting for 'Milli' opposite Sunny Kaushal. This will mark her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Her other upcoming projects include Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)

