Janhvi Kapoor gets mother Sridevi's handwritten note tattooed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday revealed her new tattoo dedicated to her late mother and legendary actor Sridevi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of unseen pictures from her recent gateway to the mountains. The snaps included her selfies clicked during the golden hour, her visit to a temple, her yoga session and more.

She also shared a video of her getting a tattoo inked on her arm. Another picture in the series gave a closer look at her tattoo which read, 'I love you my labbu'.



For the unversed, 'Labbu' is what Janhvi's late mother Sridevi used to call her. On Sridevi's third death anniversary in February, the 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the handwritten note given to her by Sridevi.



The note read, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."



Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Celebrity followers including Angad Bedi and more than 5 lakh fans liked Janhvi's post within a few hours of being posted.

Her pictures got several compliments from her fans. "Looking Gorgeous Mam," wrote one fan. "Mam you are so much beautiful," wrote another one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Her upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. (ANI)

