Janhvi Kapoor introduces herself as nursing student in 'Mili'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor is headed back to the big screen with a survival-thriller film 'Mili'. This will also mark Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her dad Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share the first-look poster where her character 'Mili' is introduced as a BSc Nursing graduate. "In 1 hour her life is going to change... #Mili," Janhvi captioned the post.

Check out the details:



In another poster shared by Janhvi, she looks quite scared and the poster reads, "frozen but not shaken".





'Mili' touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'.

Directed by National Award winner Mathukutty Xavier, the film also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

In 2021, as Janhvi Kapoor wrapped up shooting for Mili, she shared some photos from the sets and penned a beautiful note for the team and her dearest 'Papa' - "It's a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I've only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn't the only reason this film is so special to me- it's been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema-like @mathukuttyxavier sir."



Mili will hit theatres on November 4. (ANI)

