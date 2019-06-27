Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aryan to star in Dostana sequel

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): 'Dostana2' has finally entered the pipeline with Karan Johar announcing the lead cast of the film. The second installment of the 2008 comedy-drama will star Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and a "suitable boy", whose name is yet to be revealed.

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality.

While some criticised the storyline, many appreciated and welcomed the film with open arms.

After teasing the project on Wednesday, Karan finally posted an explainer video announcing the cast.

If Karan's caption is anything to go by, the franchise is all set to return with "unlimited madness!"

"The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for Dostana2, directed by Collind Cunha," the filmmaker's caption read.

The script is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha.

Apart from this, Kartik has his hands full of some exciting projects lined up. The actor recently wrapped up shooting for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

He is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2' which stars Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role alongside Kartik.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Bednekar and Anil Kapoor. (ANI)

