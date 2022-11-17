Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy as a mermaid in this gown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): When it comes to style, actor Janhvi Kapoor is giving tough competition to all the divas out there.

Ever since she made her debut in 'Dhadak' in 2018, late Sridevi's daughter Janhvi has been in the spotlight because of her impeccable style apart from acting.

On Wednesday night, she once again made heads turn with her stylish avatar.

She attended an award show in Mumbai wearing aan aqua-blue strapless gown. Undoubtedly. she looked dreamy as a mermaid in her outfit. She completed her look with gloves.



For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal with a shiny blush. She kept her hair open.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture of her look. In the image, she is seen sitting next to fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and make-up artist Riviera Lynn, who were dressed in casuals.





"When your friends say the dress code is casual," Janhvi quipped.

Janhvi's mermaid look has left her fans in awe.

"So beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Can't take my eyes off you," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is basking in the success of her film 'Milli', which is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit 'Helen'.

Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. It is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.

She will be next seen in 'Mr And Mrs Mahi', which also features Rajkummar Rao. (ANI)

