Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi, Image courtesy: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi, Image courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sridevi, who is regarded as the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, passed away last year, but even today her unforgettable charm lives on.
On Sridevi's 56th birth anniversary today, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who has always idolised her mother, posted a beautiful birthday wish for the late actor.
"Happy Birthday Mumma. I love you," she wrote alongside a beautiful throwback picture of the actor, proving how badly she's missing her beloved mother today.

Janhvi's post has since garnered 1,79,547 likes and nearly 2,300 comments. Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, and Masaba Gupta, among many others, sent love to the 'Dhadak' actor on her heartfelt post.
Sridevi was also remembered by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, who celebrated her bond with the late actor, in a heart-warming post, "Memories are always special. Sometimes we laugh by remembering the times we cried, and we cry by remembering the days we laughed! That's life. Happy birthday Sri, Miss you so much."

Designer Manish Malhotra, one of Sridevi's closest friends, shared a stunning still of the legendary actor and wrote "Miss you" with heart emojis.

Last year, the film division, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised a special screening of Sridevi's movies in order to celebrate her 55th birth anniversary.
Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she went to attend a family wedding. The late actor would have turned 56 today.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more.
The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. However, her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
'Mom' was Sridevi's last film as a lead actor, while she had a brief cameo in 2018 film 'Zero', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Sridevi had already shot her scenes for 'Zero' before she passed away. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 00:29 IST

Twitterati go gaga for PM Modi in 'Man vs Wild'

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As the special episode of 'Man vs Wild' featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its host Bear Grylls aired on Monday, it soon became among the most talked about subjects on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 23:09 IST

Wishes pour in for Sara as she turns 24

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As Bollywood's latest heartthrob Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday, a few celebrities showered love upon the birthday girl who won hearts with her acting skills and incredible weight loss transformation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:58 IST

Ishaan Khattar bags role in Mira Nair 'A Suitable Boy'

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Ishaan Khattar who recently completed a year in Bollywood industry will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic 'A Suitable Boy'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:55 IST

Yoodlee Films to treat audience with comedic caper 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Yoodlee Films, known for putting out content-driven movies, have announced their next film -- 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:34 IST

Shahrukh, Salman greet fans on Bakra Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Shahrukh Khan on Monday stepped out of his house, Mannat, at Bandra to wave to fans and greet them on Bakra Eid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:02 IST

Esha Gupta celebrates 3 years of 'Rustom'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): The Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta-starrer 'Rustom' clocked 3 years of its release today and Esha cannot stop herself from celebrating the special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:41 IST

Here's when Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' will hit theaters

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Bypass Road' starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to release on November 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:21 IST

Brody Jenner mocks ex-wife Kaitlynn after pictures of her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): It seems that Brody Jenner who recently called it quits with his ex Kaitlynn Carter is leaving no stone unturned to mock at his ex after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in a video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:07 IST

'Dream Girl' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's new avatar will leave...

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to tickle you with the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Dream Girl' which will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More
iocl