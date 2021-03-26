Janhvi Kapoor shares mesmerising pictures from Los Angeles outing, says 'still feel like home'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday treated fans to mesmerising pictures in Los Angeles and stated that "it feels like home".

The 'Roohi' actor hopped on to Instagram as she shared a carousel of pictures featuring a picturesque view of the breath-taking location.



The first picture shows Janhvi wearing a powder pink cropped top and white track pants, and sports shoes. The actor left her luscious locks open in the air and wore her pink hairband around her wrist. Janhvi sat on a rocky mountain as she observed nature's beauty on the seashore. The actor shared a couple of other pictures which show the 'Dhadak' star enjoying her time with friends amid the gorgeous location.





In the end, she also posted a beautiful view of sunset at the sea.



Enthralled by her experience on viewing nature's beauty, the actor wrote in the caption, "It's been a minute LA but you still feel like home (and added joined heart, and a palm tree emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and more than four lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and fire emoticons in response to the loveable pictures.

Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

