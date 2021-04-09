Janhvi Kapoor soars temperature in floral print bikini, terms herself 'Island Girl'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, another celeb to jump on the Maldives bandwagon, has been treating fans to stunning glimpses of her getaway, and on Friday she soared the temperature higher in her floral bikini picture. She called herself an Island Girl and flaunted her tanned skin.

The 'Roohi' star took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a floral bikini with a no make-up look.

In the pictures, the 'Ghost Stories' actor looks absolutely stunning in a green floral printed bikini top and matching sarong, while in one picture she had her hair open in the other Janhvi braided her long dark hair sticking her tongue out playfully for the camera. Flaunting her sunkissed skin and toned physique. Janhvi accessorized her look with gold hoops, a blue beaded necklace and rocked beachy waves.



She captioned, the post as, "Island girl."



Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 5 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier in the day, the 'Dhadak' star posted pictures with her companions on the trip - her makeup and hair artist Riviera Lynn, photographer Apeksha Maker and celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio.

She captioned the image in which she is wearing a bikini top, loose orange shorts and a bucker hat, "We were trying to spell LAME in case you guys didn't get it."

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi.

The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. (ANI)

