Janhvi Kapoor treats fans to stunning pictures in neon green ensemble

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Raising fashion goals, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans to stunning pictures in a neon green ensemble.

The 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared snaps from a recent photo-shoot.

In the pictures, the actor is seen striking a candid pose, while she looks off the camera. With her luscious locks open, the actor personified beauty in a designer mini neon dress that had an attached flair at the back.



The dress had an accentuated sweetheart neckline which hugged her figure towards the waist. Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunted her toned legs, sporting a pair of pencil heels. The neon green dress highly complemented the actor's perfectly toned figure.



Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 1.4 million fans liked the post within 48 minutes of being posted.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they left red heart and fire emoticons.

Of late, the 'Dhadak' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier on Monday, Kapoor shared the first song 'Panghat' from Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma's upcoming film 'Roohi' featuring herself in the titular role. The peppy number features Janhvi in a never-seen-before avatar as she shows off her killer dance moves with Rajkumar and Varun adding the perfect amount of goofiness with their hilarious antics.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

