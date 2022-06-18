Janhvi Kapoor unveils first look from 'Good Luck jerry'

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday shared her first look from the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Good Luck jerry' on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared her look poster of 'Good Luck Jerry', making the fans go gaga over her look in the movie.

In one of the pictures, Janhvi looks terrified while holding a gun. The intense eyes, bindi and nose ring are catching the attention of her fans.



In the next picture, she is seen hiding behind the table.



Sharing the details, 'Dhadak' actor wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."





Jahnvi's fan and industry colleagues dropped their wishes for her upcoming film.

Designer Manish Malhotra reacted by heart-eyes and thumbs up emojis.

Actor Varun Dhawan also commented, "Best of luck il maam".

Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, 'Good Luck Jerry' is a Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film has been shot in Punjab.

The movie stars Janhvi in the lead. She will be joined by performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Currently Janhvi is shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. Janhvi is also working for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' movie. (ANI)

