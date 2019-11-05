Janhvi Kapoor's birthday wishes for her "lifeline" is adorable!

New Delhi (India), Nov 5 (ANI): As late Bollywood actor Sridevi's younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor, turned a year older on Tuesday, her doting sister and actor Janhvi made sure to make the day a special one for her sibling.

In order to make her little sister's 20th birthday special, Janhvi walked down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures of her "lifeline" on Instagram which just depicts their loving bond.

The post contains a collage of goofy videos featuring the two sisters, photos from their vacation diaries and some throwback memories.

"I'm so proud of you. You're my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much," she captioned alongside the pictures.

In one of the snaps, the birthday girl can be seen standing on a street and staring at lights while the other snaps show some crazy moments spent by the sister duo.

Currently, Khushi is far from home pursuing her further studies in New York.

Apart from Janhvi, her elder cousin Sonam Kapoor also extended best wishes to the birthday girl.

Sharing a vibrant picture of Khushi on her Instagram story, Sonam wrote, "Happy Birthday Khushi! I hope your special day brings you everything you could ever wish for!"



On the other hand, Janhvi has a lot of films in the pipeline which includes 'The Kargil Girl,' 'Dostana 2' and the magnum opus 'Takht.' (ANI)

