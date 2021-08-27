Jassie Gill shares his experience of working in 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Actor-singer Jassie Gill is extremely excited about his upcoming film 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?', which was shot in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about his shooting experience, Jassie said, "It's a film based in Uttar Pradesh. It was shot in the director's hometown Badaun. It was different because in Panga, I was Delhi boy. In Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, I played a Sardar. I knew this film would allow me to explore a different culture and local experiences. We shot through September 2019 till the end of October. We shot in real locations, in interiors of the neighbouring villages."

He added, "When people found out that I am shooting, people would be stationed at the entrance of my hotel. My songs are heard widely in UP too, which was a pleasant discovery. On-ground challenges of the shooting were many but we powered through them. A lot of the people in the ensemble were local artists from the region who lent authenticity to the part."



For the unversed, 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?', which is helmed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, is about a young man, Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town's heartbeat and a girl way out of his league.

The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.

Jassie also recalled how he came on board for the film.

"It was Mukesh Chhabra who got the film for me. The director Ssaurabh Tyagi wanted to meet me to narrate the film. I still remember we were shooting for the climax sequence of Panga. He was in my vanity narrating and shooting was such that I had to keep going for my take and come back to it. I wanted to hear it in one go but that's how interesting the story was. I couldn't stop the narration but I had to. The same day at lunch I sat for an hour and heard the whole script out. I knew from the word go that the film is great and it will be a blast working on it," he added.

'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?' also features Surbhi Jyoti, late Surekha Sikri, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, and Atul Shrivastava among others.


