Late musician Wajid Khan (Image Source: Social Media)

Javed Akhtar mourns musician Wajid Khan's demise

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:51 IST

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Expressing his sorrow, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said on Monday that the demise of musician Wajid Khan was "untimely and unfair".
"It is so difficult to believe that Wajid a young talented composer full of life, humour and warmth is so mercilessly snatched away by the hand of death. So untimely so unfair," his tweet read.
Wajid passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42.
Last rites of the celebrated musician were performed at the Versova cemetery in the city on Monday. (ANI)



