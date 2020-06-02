New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Expressing his sorrow, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said on Monday that the demise of musician Wajid Khan was "untimely and unfair".
"It is so difficult to believe that Wajid a young talented composer full of life, humour and warmth is so mercilessly snatched away by the hand of death. So untimely so unfair," his tweet read.
Wajid passed away at a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42.
Last rites of the celebrated musician were performed at the Versova cemetery in the city on Monday. (ANI)
Javed Akhtar mourns musician Wajid Khan's demise
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:51 IST
New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Expressing his sorrow, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said on Monday that the demise of musician Wajid Khan was "untimely and unfair".