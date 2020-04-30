Javed Akhtar recalls his last meeting with 'dear friend' Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Reminiscing his last meeting with his dear friend and late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, senior lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Thursday shared a throwback picture with the departed actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor.

The three veteran stars of the Indian cinema are seen standing and smiling in the picture.

Marking their 47-year-long bond of friendship, Rishi's one hand is seen resting on Akhtar's shoulder in the picture while his other hand is seen holding Akhtar's arm affectionately in the picture. Neetu Kapoor is seen standing and smiling beside the two.

"Our last meeting in New York was a long session of nostalgia jokes and laughter. Now he is gone .." Akhtar tweeted along with the picture.

Earlier in the day, the senior lyricist took to Twitter expressed grief over the demise of the seasoned actor and remembered how the two became friends.

"Today I have lost a dear friend Rishi kapoor. We had first met in Banglore in 1973. He had come for a charity show of Bobby n I was there for Sholay's shooting We met in the evening n kept talking till the wee hours to begin a friendship for 47 yrs. Good bye dear friend," Akhtar had tweeted earlier.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

