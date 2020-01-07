'Jawaani Jaaneman' new quirky poster features Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The new poster of upcoming Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is sure to leave you in splits. The quirky poster was shared by the makers on Tuesday.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on Instagram featuring lead actor Saif and debutant Aalaya F. Taran captioned the post as, " Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020... New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman... Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait... Directed by.. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani... 31 Jan 2020 release."



In the rib-tickling poster, Saif is seen clutching a red and white bathrobe while Alaya F, who essays the role of his daughter in the film is seen holding a table fan. The quirky poster is a second glimpse of the movie.

Earlier, the makers dropped a poster that featured Alaya F who is the daughter of former Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and grand-daughter of actor Kabir Bedi.

The film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' also features Tabu in a lead role. Khan plays a casanova in the film which will launch Alaya into Indian cinema.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films.

The light-hearted romantic movie will hit the theatres this year on January 31. (ANI)

