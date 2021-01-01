Jennifer Lopez enters 2021 with smashing New Year's Rockin' Eve performance

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez ringed into the New Year with a 'smashing' performance at the 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.'

The 'Hustlers' actor took to Instagram on Friday (local time) to share a video of her performance from the event.

The video sees the 51-year-old beauty making her grand entry by sliding on to the stage of the event before beginning her performance.



Lopez is seen decked up in a shimmery silver coloured backless jumpsuit which she paired with matching hand gloves and dangler earrings.

"SMASHING into 2021 like ... @rockineve #RockinEve," she captioned the post.

Lopez was the star performer of the New Year's Eve event that took place at Times Square in New York City.

This year's 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' event had American President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden as special guests.

The event was hosted by Ryan Seacrest who returned for hosting the 16th year. (ANI)

