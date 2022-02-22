John Abraham announces his new film 'Tehran'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Actor John Abraham will be seen donning an action avatar in the film 'Tehran'.

On Tuesday, John took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans.

"Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran," he tweeted.





Arun Gopalan has come on board to helm 'Tehran', which is scheduled to release on January 26 next year.

Inspired by true events, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

Meanwhile, John is waiting for the release of his other film 'Attack', which will hit the silver screen on April 1, 2022. (ANI)

