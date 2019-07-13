John Abraham gears up for 'Attack'

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Actor John Abraham is all set to star in another action-thriller, 'Attack'.

Lakshya Raj Anand, who marks his directorial debut with the film, shared the news on his Instagram handle.

"Months of intensive prep has led to this dream turning into a reality and I'm extremely grateful to John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor for making this happen as we embark on this journey together. Also a big special shoutout to Minnakshi Das, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, JA Entertainment."



The film will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John's production house JA Entertainment and is expected to go on floors this December, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

Currently, the actor is awaiting the release of his thriller drama 'Batla House' where he will be seen playing the role of Sanjeev Kumar, who led the actual encounter in September 2008.

The film is inspired by the operation that took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, and written by Ritesh Shah, the film will hit the big screens on August 15 (Independence Day). (ANI)

